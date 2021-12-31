NFL World Reacts To Friday’s A.J. Brown News

Despite playing in Tennessee’s most recent game, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was once again on the injury report this week. But the Pro Bowl wideout had a surprise for fans on Friday.

Titans insider Jim Wyatt reported on Friday that Brown was back at Titans practice. He included a video of Brown joining the team on the field, vibing to the music playing over the loudspeakers.

Brown has missed four games this season and is likely to finish under 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his three-year career. He has 57 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns this season.

But there’s a pretty strong correlation between Brown playing well and the rest of the offense humming. The Titans are 4-0 in games where Brown goes over 50 receiving yards this year. They’re 13-2 all-time when Brown goes over 90 yards.

So it should be no surprise that Titans fans quickly expressed delight in having the 2020 Pro Bowler back in the fold:

The Tennessee Titans are 10-5 with the second-best record in the AFC.

They control their own destiny in the AFC South title race but could get the coveted No. 1 seed if the Kansas City Chiefs stumble in the final two games.

Not bad for a team that lost all-world running back Derrick Henry midway through the season.

What kind of an impact will A.J. Brown have for the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins this weekend?