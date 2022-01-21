NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Derrick Henry News

The Spun

Derrick Henry runs the football.

Titans running back Derrick Henry is officially back for this weekend’s playoff game against the Bengals.

Henry was activated off of injured reserve on Friday afternoon and will play for the first time in 11 weeks since he suffered a foot injury.

Before Henry got hurt, he was having a dynamite season where he was on pace to rush for over 2,000 yards. He had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and was a clear favorite for NFL MVP at the time.

Having Henry back will do wonders for Tennessee’s offense as the unit will now be more balanced. Tennessee can both run it down the opponent’s throats and pass it since A.J. Brown and Julio Jones come in pretty healthy.

The NFL world is more than ready to see Henry back in action.

If the Titans win, they’ll host an AFC Championship Game in Nashville for the first time in franchise history.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

