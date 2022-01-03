NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Derrick Henry News

The Titans might be getting their best offensive weapon back for the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that running back Derrick Henry is getting some practice work in.

Vrabel also said that they’re discussing opening the window for him to return and how that decision will likely come by mid-week.

Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry is doing some work today, and they've discussed opening the window for him to return. The decision will likely come mid-week. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 3, 2022

Henry hasn’t played since Oct. 31 due to a foot injury and would be a massive boost for the Titans as they look to go on a long playoff run.

He currently has 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries in only eight games. Before the injury, he had 100+ yards on the ground in five of eight games and was on pace to have another 2,000+ yard season.

The NFL world is ecstatic about the possibility of Henry coming back as it could put the Titans over the top.

Derrick, Julio, and Jayon all coming back for the playoffs… https://t.co/Y5Jq7gSIxn pic.twitter.com/6eLEYthlId — Antoine Bourne (@Coach_Bourne) January 3, 2022

Return of King Henry? 👀 https://t.co/AojWBAoa5P — Squad Pod Sports (@SquadPodSports) January 3, 2022

Big news leading up to the playoffs. https://t.co/fMcopgFcp8 — Alex Brasky (@AlexBrasky) January 3, 2022

Tennessee is also gunning for the top seed in the AFC which would give Henry an extra week to recover.

If the Titans take down the Texans next Sunday, they would clinch it and the first-round bye as they have the tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.