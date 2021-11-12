NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Ryan Tannehill News

Ryan Tannehill has been extremely durable for the Titans over the past two seasons. That’s why fans were surprised when they heard he wasn’t at practice this Friday afternoon.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport was first to report that Tannehill was not spotted at practice on Friday. Of course, the timing of this development isn’t ideal because the Titans are just two days away from taking on the Saints.

If Tannehill was suddenly scratched out of the starting lineup for Week 10, that would give Logan Woodside minimal time to prepare for this Sunday’s game.

#Titans practice update for Friday before Sunday's game vs. #Saints.

-No sign of Ryan Tannehill, David Long, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Rashaan Evans, Greg Mabin, Dane Cruikshank and Teair Tart.

-Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Chris Jackson all returned. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 12, 2021

Fortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Tannehill will be active this weekend.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Tannehill is dealing with an illness. However, the Titans will not give Tannehill a game designation for this Sunday. That means he’s expected to play.

Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill will be listed as an illness on Injury Report with no designation, which mean he’s expected to play for the @Titans on Sunday. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 12, 2021

As you’d expect, Titans fans rejoiced when they found out Tannehill is expected to start this Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions to the latest Tannehill news:

Tannehill isn’t putting up MVP numbers this season, but he’s been steady for the Titans. In nine games this season, Tannehill has 2,145 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This weekend’s game will be a tough test for Tannehill considering he’s facing the Saints’ defense. That unit has proven to be very productive against top-tier quarterbacks this season.