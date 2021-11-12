The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Ryan Tannehill News

Ryan Tannehill looks on as the Titans warm-up.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill has been extremely durable for the Titans over the past two seasons. That’s why fans were surprised when they heard he wasn’t at practice this Friday afternoon.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport was first to report that Tannehill was not spotted at practice on Friday. Of course, the timing of this development isn’t ideal because the Titans are just two days away from taking on the Saints.

If Tannehill was suddenly scratched out of the starting lineup for Week 10, that would give Logan Woodside minimal time to prepare for this Sunday’s game.

Fortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Tannehill will be active this weekend.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Tannehill is dealing with an illness. However, the Titans will not give Tannehill a game designation for this Sunday. That means he’s expected to play.

As you’d expect, Titans fans rejoiced when they found out Tannehill is expected to start this Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions to the latest Tannehill news:

Tannehill isn’t putting up MVP numbers this season, but he’s been steady for the Titans. In nine games this season, Tannehill has 2,145 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This weekend’s game will be a tough test for Tannehill considering he’s facing the Saints’ defense. That unit has proven to be very productive against top-tier quarterbacks this season.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.