NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Julio Jones News

On Saturday, the Titans had unfortunate news to share regarding Julio Jones. The team has officially placed the veteran wideout on injured reserve.

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the majority of this season. Placing him on injured reserve will give him ample time to make a full recovery before a potential playoff run.

Any player placed on injured reserve must miss at least three games, so the Titans will need other pass catchers to step up during Jones’ absence.

Even before the Titans made this announcement, the fans were questioning if Jones would be at 100 percent at any point this season. He has played in six games this year, but he hasn’t looked that sharp.

Here are some reactions to the latest Julio Jones news:

Julio Jones has played in 6 of 9 games, and he'll miss at least a few more. https://t.co/QHlPjpoxTC — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 13, 2021

Julio’s hammy has been an issue since 2019 😔 https://t.co/TCy1dqUXXe — TDR (@_rosslife) November 13, 2021

Love the Fulton news Hate the Julio news…. https://t.co/wleenFG3nL — SSN- Tennessee Titans (7-2) (@SSN_Titans) November 13, 2021

Julio Jones has had a hamstring injury for 14 straight months… https://t.co/cFYGwfAPPH — Alex Chippin (@Chippin_13) November 13, 2021

Jones currently has 21 receptions for 336 yards on the season. He has not yet recorded a touchdown in a Titans uniform.

Now that Jones is officially out for three games, it’ll be up to A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to keep the Titans’ passing game afloat.

The Titans’ offense will be put to the test this Sunday, as they’ll face a Saints’ defense that is giving up just 19.4 points per game.