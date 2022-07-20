NFL World Reacts To Suspect Derrick Henry Madden Rating

EA Sports' running back ratings for Madden 23 were released this Wednesday, and there have been plenty of debates on Twitter about them.

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans claimed the top spot with a 97 rating. That's pretty understandable.

Despite missing several games in 2021, Henry still had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2020, he had over 2,000 rushing yards and was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

While there's no issue with Henry's overall rating, NFL fans are frustrated that he is ranked No. 7 in the breaking tackles category.

For the past few years, Henry has been the hardest running back to take down. And yet, Madden 23 believes there are six running backs tougher to tackle than him.

We highly doubt Henry will be too concerned by his Madden 23 rating. Nonetheless, this is still a pretty absurd ranking from EA Sports.

Henry will get to showcase his skills on Sept. 11 when the Titans kick off the season against the New York Giants.