NFL World Reacts To The Mike Vrabel Unhappy News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Coaches around the NFL are fed up at the officiating this season, but only one has called it out in an email blast.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Vrabel sent the league's officiating department some "polite but pointed words" in response to its weekly officiating video it sends out to all 32 teams.

"I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments' time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you," Vrabel wrote.

Fans and players have been complaining about officiating, especially roughing the passer calls, throughout the first few weeks of the season, so it's no surprise to see Vrabel getting lots of public support on Twitter.

"Get 'em Vrabs!!!" wrote former Titans wide receiver Nate Washington.

"Does this mean the Titans are gonna get screwed on calls the rest of the season?" asked one fan.

"Good hopefully all the other coaches follow suit it’s probably the worst it’s ever been," said another.

"Coach is a savage!" a third fan added.

"That's my head coach," another Titans fan replied.

The Titans are 3-2 and on a bye this weekend. When they return in Week 6, you can be sure fans will be keeping an eye on the officiating even more than normal after Vrabel's email.