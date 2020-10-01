NFL World Reacts To The Steelers vs. Titans Decision

Shocking news hit the NFL world this Thursday morning, as the league has decided to postpone this weekend’s Steelers-Titans game due to its first COVID-19 outbreak of the season.

Tennessee has 11 active COVID-19 cases in its organization at the moment. The Titans have gone three-straight days with at least one new positive test, so the NFL just doesn’t see how they’ll be able to play in Week 4.

While there are plenty of fans upset that Pittsburgh and Tennessee won’t play this weekend, the reality is stuff like this will happen during a pandemic, especially if players aren’t being careful.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes this postponement should serve as a wake-up call to anyone not following the league’s health protocols.

“The Steelers-Titans postponement should be a wake-up call to anyone employed by any NFL team to follow all protocols while at work and to go home after work and stay there,” Florio said. “Otherwise, there’s no way all 256 regular-season games will be played this season.”

Players’ actions this season won’t just affect their own team, it could seriously impact their opponents as well.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the league is considering making Week 4 the Titans’ bye week, which would in theory cause a ripple effect for the Steelers.

If teams want to get through this season without many hiccups, it’s crucial that coaches and players don’t put themselves in harm’s way when they’re away from the team facility.