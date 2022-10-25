NFL World Reacts To The Titans' New Stadium Design

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans gave their fan base something to talk about this Tuesday, releasing the first renderings of their new stadium design.

Tennessee's stadium proposal would be roughly 1.7 million square feet and hold approximately 60,000 people.

The firm that worked on Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders came up with this design for the Titans.

Judging by the reactions on social media, the NFL world approves of the Titans' design.

"Looks nice," one person said. "Nashville is a nice city, and having this type of venue in the city makes too much sense."

"I'm impressed," a fan tweeted.

"Looks awesome," another fan wrote.

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill issued a statement on the team's push for a new stadium.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Nihill said. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

This new stadium would certainly become a hot spot for NFL fans, especially since it's in such a great city.