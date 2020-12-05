Isaiah Wilson’s rookie season with the Tennessee Titans has been troubling to say the least. Things took a turn for the worse on Saturday, when the team decided to suspend him for violating club rules.

Back in August, the Titans’ first-round pick made headlines for attending an off-campus party during the pandemic. One month later, Wilson was arrested for driving under the influence.

At this point, Tennessee has to be seriously concerned about Wilson’s issues off the field. His career is spiraling down a path that won’t end well if he doesn’t get any help.

Wilson was selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft due to his production at Georgia. Unfortunately no one has seen him make an impact on the field because he’s never available.

It’s possible this suspension will serve as a wake-up call for Wilson. On the other hand, he’s made so many head-scratching decisions already that it’s tough to trust him.

One thing is certain: the NFL world wants Wilson to get his career back on track.

Isaiah Wilson, in 4 months in Nashville, has attempted to jump off a balcony at a COVID party, 2 wrecks, a DUI, put on the COVID list twice somehow and it keeps going. Insanity. https://t.co/1JbTArdY2v — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) December 5, 2020

Isaiah Wilson is quickly trending to become the biggest bust in #Titans franchise history. A complete waste of a 1st Round pick. There’s absolutely no sign that he’s getting better on or off the field. Some would say a disaster… — Zach Bingham (@Bada_Bingham) December 5, 2020

The Titans are in the middle of a race for the division crowd in the AFC South, so it’s easy to sometimes overlook stories like this. However, it’s important that Wilson finds some type of guidance to show him the ropes.

Hopefully this is the last time we see Wilson make headlines for the wrong reasons.