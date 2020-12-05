The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Titans’ Suspension News

Isaiah Wilson warms up for the Tennessee Titans.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Isaiah Wilson #79 of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Isaiah Wilson’s rookie season with the Tennessee Titans has been troubling to say the least. Things took a turn for the worse on Saturday, when the team decided to suspend him for violating club rules.

Back in August, the Titans’ first-round pick made headlines for attending an off-campus party during the pandemic. One month later, Wilson was arrested for driving under the influence.

At this point, Tennessee has to be seriously concerned about Wilson’s issues off the field. His career is spiraling down a path that won’t end well if he doesn’t get any help.

Wilson was selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft due to his production at Georgia. Unfortunately no one has seen him make an impact on the field because he’s never available.

It’s possible this suspension will serve as a wake-up call for Wilson. On the other hand, he’s made so many head-scratching decisions already that it’s tough to trust him.

One thing is certain: the NFL world wants Wilson to get his career back on track.

The Titans are in the middle of a race for the division crowd in the AFC South, so it’s easy to sometimes overlook stories like this. However, it’s important that Wilson finds some type of guidance to show him the ropes.

Hopefully this is the last time we see Wilson make headlines for the wrong reasons.


