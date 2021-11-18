NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Derrick Henry News

Believe it or not, there’s a growing belief Derrick Henry could return for the Tennessee Titans before the regular season comes to an end.

Henry suffered a broken foot during the Titans’ 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair it. It was previously reported the Titans’ bulldozing running back would miss the rest of the season.

However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during Thursday’s edition of Get Up that there is growing “optimism” Henry could return by early January. No, she wasn’t kidding.

The Titans are a serious Super Bowl contender. With Henry potentially back in the mix, they might be the favorite in the AFC.

“There is optimism that [Derrick Henry] will be back early January,” Russini said. “That is perfect timing for this team for playoffs to begin.”

It’s no secret what Derrick Henry means to the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Vrabel and the Titans have always been able to overcome deficiencies because of Henry’s sensational skill-set.

Tennessee has had to get creative in the running game these past few weeks to overcome the Henry injury.

“We’re going to have to be creative and we’re going to have to figure out answers and a way to move the football, and continue to run our offense,” Vrabel said following Henry’s injury, via Titans Wire.

The Titans are 2-0 with wins over the Rams and Saints since Henry broke his foot. They’ll try and continue their win streak on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Henry, meanwhile, could return in early January – just ahead of the postseason – if he keeps making significant recovery progress.