NFL World Reacts To Tough Jadeveon Clowney News

Jadeveon Clowney talks to his teammates.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Jadeveon Clowney #99 of the Tennessee Titans speaks with teammates during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.

The Titans placed Clowney on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago as he continued to struggle with knee issues. According to Rapoport, the procedure Clowney had done repaired the meniscus in his left knee.

The 28-year-old will be healthy and ready to go by the time free agency arrives in March, but his future in the NFL is a bit of a mystery. Clowney has always been talented, but has battled injuries and surprisingly low sack totals throughout his pro career.

Teams are going to have to ask themselves what Clowney is actually worth at this point. After all, the Titans paid him handsomely (almost $13 million) for eight games of action and no sacks.

NFL analysts have been discussing Clowney all morning and pondering these very topics.

Again, Clowney will be playing for an NFL team in 2021. What remains to be seen is which one and how much money are they willing to pay him.

It has been a weird career for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.