NFL World Reacts To Tough Jadeveon Clowney News

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tennessee Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday.

The Titans placed Clowney on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago as he continued to struggle with knee issues. According to Rapoport, the procedure Clowney had done repaired the meniscus in his left knee.

The 28-year-old will be healthy and ready to go by the time free agency arrives in March, but his future in the NFL is a bit of a mystery. Clowney has always been talented, but has battled injuries and surprisingly low sack totals throughout his pro career.

Teams are going to have to ask themselves what Clowney is actually worth at this point. After all, the Titans paid him handsomely (almost $13 million) for eight games of action and no sacks.

NFL analysts have been discussing Clowney all morning and pondering these very topics.

Clowney, 14 tackles 5 assists, 6 QB Hits and 12.7 million. This is Brock Osweiler, Heist territory. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 6, 2020

… and Jadeveon Clowney ends this season with the Titans accounting for ZERO sacks. — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 6, 2020

With Jadeveon Clowney’s season now over here are the numbers: 13 million ,8 games no sacks. Not what @Titans were hoping for when they signed him — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 6, 2020

what was everyone’s favorite Jadeveon Clowney highlight with the Titans? mine was when he almost got that sack. — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) December 6, 2020

Jadeveon Clowney has 3 sacks in his last 22 regular season games. Zero in his last 11. He'll be 28 w/ an injury history and zero double-digit sack seasons in his career (did have a 9.5). B2B "prove it" years were solid, not great. Not sure what happens with him this offseason https://t.co/mQpykWGGXC — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 6, 2020

If you actually watched Jadeveon Clowney play for the #Titans every week that he was on the field, you’d know just how disruptive he was despite not recording a sack. If you don’t watch the Titans regularly and just check the box scores, you have no context for his zero sacks. — Joe Nocco (@JoeNocco) December 6, 2020

Again, Clowney will be playing for an NFL team in 2021. What remains to be seen is which one and how much money are they willing to pay him.

It has been a weird career for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.