The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Old Titans Tweet Goes Viral During AFC Championship Game

A Tennessee Titans helmet sitting on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: A player rests on a Tennessee Titans helmet before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Few players in the first half of the AFC Championship Game came up quite as big as offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. The massive lineman had a crucial touchdown catch for the Tennessee Titans in the first, and immediately became a household name.

With everyone now looking up his name, an old tweet dating back to when he first joined the team has resurfaced.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was one of many to retweet the official Titans announcement from 2016 when Kelly joined the team in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles got wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham in the deal.

At the time, Titans fans were furious that their team was trading a fairly productive receiver for a backup offensive lineman.

Ever since his touchdown grab in the first half, people have latched back onto this tweet to point out how well it’s aged.

Some fans were more than willing to admit when they were wrong though:

Whether or not Tennessee can find a way to win today, the Titans fanbase has shown a brand new level of respect to the man they once lamented trading for.

The AFC Championship Game is being played on CBS.

Kansas City leads 28-17 with 14:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.