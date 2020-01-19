Old Titans Tweet Goes Viral During AFC Championship Game

Few players in the first half of the AFC Championship Game came up quite as big as offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. The massive lineman had a crucial touchdown catch for the Tennessee Titans in the first, and immediately became a household name.

With everyone now looking up his name, an old tweet dating back to when he first joined the team has resurfaced.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was one of many to retweet the official Titans announcement from 2016 when Kelly joined the team in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles got wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham in the deal.

At the time, Titans fans were furious that their team was trading a fairly productive receiver for a backup offensive lineman.

terrible trade — 🏁🏂 (@ItzAColeWorld) August 16, 2016

this is a joke right? — Patrick Coe (@akaPattyMillzzz) August 16, 2016

Ever since his touchdown grab in the first half, people have latched back onto this tweet to point out how well it’s aged.

Good move. Will help in 2020 playoffs, watch — Johnny Obeid 🇵🇸🤟🏽 (@JohnnyObeid) January 19, 2020

smart move. i bet he scores in the playoffs in the 2019-2020 season. — 🦌 (@SnellSZN) January 19, 2020

Some fans were more than willing to admit when they were wrong though:

I was wrong, I’ve been wrong for 3 1/2 years — TEN/GB #SBLIV (#Titans 2/4) (@BGeneus) January 19, 2020

Whether or not Tennessee can find a way to win today, the Titans fanbase has shown a brand new level of respect to the man they once lamented trading for.

The AFC Championship Game is being played on CBS.

Kansas City leads 28-17 with 14:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.