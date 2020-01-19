Photo: Mike Vrabel Not Fazed By Cold Weather In Kansas City

As a player, Mike Vrabel competed in some pretty rough weather and found ways to thrive. So it should come as no surprise that the Tennessee Titans head coach isn’t exactly fazed by the inclement weather in Kansas City today.

It’s currently 16 degrees in Kansas City, with the wind chill factor dropping the temperature to single digits. But the three-time Super Bowl champion didn’t seem to notice or care as he came onto the field sporting shorts this morning.

A photo from Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder shows Vrabel doing exactly that while talking to some colleagues. Though he was smart enough to wear a cap over his ears and gloves on his hands, everything between his knees and hit ankles are exposed.

Had a feeling Vrabel would be out in 16 degrees wearing shorts. He didn’t disappoint pic.twitter.com/4Akw70mSQ0 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 19, 2020

It takes a lot of mind over matter to overcome the kind of discomfort that kind of cold brings with it.

Toughness is one thing that Vrabel’s Titans are bringing into this game with abundance. They’ve dominated the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens with their running game and defense.

But the Chiefs are a very different animal than the teams Tennessee has beaten. Despite already beating Kansas City, that win came in the warmer confines of Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead in these conditions, and against a team coming off a stunning comeback win over the Houston Texans is no small task.