Raiders, Titans Officially Agreed To Trade Wednesday

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, it was announced that safety Tyree Gillespie is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Tennessee Titans. Moments ago, the Titans officially confirmed this move.

As part of this trade, the Titans are sending a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Raiders.

Gillespie was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He recorded just eight tackles in his rookie season.

Since the Raiders' safety room is fairly crowded, the front office decided it would be best to ship Gillespie to the Titans.

The Raiders currently have Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig, Duron Harmon and Roderic Teamer listed as their top four safeties on the depth chart.

Gillespie, who had 146 total tackles and 12 pass deflections at Missouri, will now have the chance to compete for a roster spot in Tennessee.

In order to make room on the roster for Gillespie, the Titans waived tight end Briley Moore.