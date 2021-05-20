Ranking The 3 Best Trade Destinations For Julio Jones

On Thursday morning, the Atlanta Falcons were back in the headlines thanks to trade rumors revolving around wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that Atlanta “would like to” trade the 32-year-old wide receiver before the start of the 2021 season. Of course, there will be plenty of interest from around the league.

Schultz named six teams that might be interested in trading for Julio: the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.

While there are plenty of landing spots, here are the best three:

Tennessee Titans

After losing Corey Davis in free agency, the Titans did very little to address the wide receiver position. While A.J. Brown has shown he’s one of the best young wide receivers in the game, he can’t do it alone. Adding a weapon like Julio Jones with Brown and star running back Derrick Henry and the Titans would have a very dangerous offense once again.

New England Patriots

With Tom Brady gone, the Patriots offense was stagnant in 2020. Bill Belichick and company addressed the wide receiver position in free agency, adding Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. However, the team is still lacking a true No. 1 wide receiver option like Julio. If the Patriots turn the reins over to rookie quarterback Mac Jones, having a target like Julio could help his development as well.

Los Angeles Chargers

Speaking of young quarterbacks who could use a target like Julio Jones: second-year quarterback Justin Herbert showed he has what it takes to compete at the NFL level. Adding a player like Julio to the mix could make for an unstoppable offense with Keenan Allen on the other side and excellent receiving back Austin Ekeler coming out of the backfield.

Of course, there are plenty of other teams that could use a player of Julio’s caliber.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the Falcons pull the trigger on a potential trade.