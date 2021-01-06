Ravens Star Sums Up His Thoughts On Derrick Henry

There’s no doubt anymore that Derrick Henry is the best running back in the NFL. He just finished running for 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest total in NFL history, and the Baltimore Ravens will be tasked with taking him down as they take on the Tennessee Titans this coming weekend.

Ahead of the Wildcard game between the two teams, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell gave some thoughts on facing Henry. Campbell, who has some experience going up against Henry as a former member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, says he looks forward to the challenge.

“Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game and he’s in the zone right now,” Campbell said. “I take pride in the challenge to line up and try and shut him down.”

Henry rushed for over 200 yards on three occasions this season. He got a season-high 34 touches for 250 yards against the Texans in Week 17. He earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

But Derrick Henry isn’t the only one that the Ravens have to worry about.

The Tennessee Titans boast a top-five offense thanks in no small part to an incredible season from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He threw for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they boast a top-10 offense of their own and a top-five defense to support it. By contrast, the Titans defense ranks in the bottom-10.

Of all the matchups we’re expected to get this Wildcard Weekend, the Titans-Ravens game should be the most compelling.

Will Derrick Henry be able to run roughshod over the Ravens defense this weekend?