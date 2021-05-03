One of the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 NFL Draft picks is facing legal trouble for an incident which allegedly occurred in mid-April.

Rashad Weaver, an edge-rusher out of Pitt, has been charged with simple assault, according to a report. The incident allegedly occurred on April 18 of this year.

The criminal complaint details that Weaver apparently got into a confrontation with a woman early morning on April 18.

Witness reports are a bit hazy at the moment. One said Weaver punched the woman. Another witness clarified she didn’t see a punch thrown, but saw the woman fall to the ground.

Here’s the full details surrounding the criminal complaint, courtesy of John McGonigal of the Post Gazette.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers found a woman lying on the ground surrounded by a group of people at 2:28 a.m. April 18 on South 17th Street between East Carson and Bingham streets. Those at the scene said a large man, later identified as Mr. Weaver, punched the woman, Demetria Navjelis. Mr. Weaver was not at the scene when officers arrived. Ms. Navjelis was checked by a medic and released. One witness said she saw Mr. Weaver punch Ms. Navjelis. Another witness said she did not see Mr. Weaver punch Ms. Navjelis but did see her fall to the ground. Officer Anderson O’Kelly noted in the complaint that he observed no injury consistent with a punch to the head.

The Tennessee Titans selected Rashad Weaver with the No. 135 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Pitt defensive lineman totaled 109 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in three years with the Panthers.

A preliminary hearing with take place on Oct. 5 of this year at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.