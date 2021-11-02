Derrick Henry Reportedly Had Surgery Tuesday Morning

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play without star running back Derrick Henry for the foreseeable future, and potentially the rest of the season.

Henry broke his foot in Sunday’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, and now Tennessee will have to make due without its bell cow back. While they try to figure out how to do that, Henry took the first step of his recovery today.

The Titans previously announced that Henry would undergo surgery today, and according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the procedure “went well.”

Titans running back Derrick Henry had foot surgery this morning and I was told it all "went well".

Surgery complete, Henry is now recovering. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2021

At the time of his injury, Henry was leading the NFL with 219 rushing attempts for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Titans have since signed Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman to help try and fill the void left by Henry’s absence.

On the bright side for Tennessee, they have the best record in the AFC at 6-2. As long as they can hold serve, Henry might be able to return for a playoff run if all goes well.