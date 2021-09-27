The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For A.J. Brown

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown left Tennessee’s Week 3 game versus the Colts on Sunday with an injury.

Brown played just eight snaps before exiting with what was later deemed a hamstring injury. Fortunately, the Titans survived without him, beating Indianapolis 25-16. We’ve since received a new update on Brown’s status.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown will be listed as week to week with a hamstring strain. All things considered, that’s a pretty positive update.

It doesn’t sound like Brown is going to miss too much time.

Mike Vrabel spoke about A.J. Brown during his press conference on Monday.

Despite Brown’s slow and frustrating start to the season, Vrabel is “confident” Brown can get back on track eventually.

“It’s a long season and we all go through some ups and downs,” Vrabel said on Monday.

Despite all the Titans’ setbacks so far this season, they’re 2-1 on the season and sit alone atop the AFC South. You can’t ask for much more.

Tennessee scored a massive win over the Colts on Sunday. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had 197 yards passing for three touchdowns with two picks. Derrick Henry added 113 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Looking ahead, the Titans will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Jets this coming Sunday. A week later they’ll be in Jacksonville to play the Jaguars. Both are winnable games.

As long as Tennessee play Titans football, they should be 4-1 by the end of Week 5.

