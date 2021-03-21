Report: There’s 1 Clear Favorite Emerging For Adoree’ Jackson

Free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is visiting the New York Giants this afternoon. It seems like there’s plenty of mutual interest between player and team.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Giants have put a “high priority” on signing Jackson, a 2017 first-round pick who was released by the Tennessee Titans last week.

Schultz added that defensive backs Jabrill Peppers and Darnay Holmes were recruiting Jackson. Peppers was instrumental in helping Big Blue land Kenny Golladay in free agency.

Jordan Raanan, Schultz’s colleague at ESPN and the Giants insider for the Worldwide Leader, piggybacked off the original report, calling the Giants “favorites” heading into the visit.

Can say this pretty confidently at this point. The Giants are the favorites entering Sunday to land Jackson. Now let’s see how the visit goes. https://t.co/PshYyhSqX7 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 21, 2021

Jackson was limited to only three games in 2020 due to a knee injury. A foot injury cost him five games in 2019, but he did play in all 16 games each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

Thus far, Jackson has recorded 200 tackles, 33 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He’s also totaled over 1,000 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

We’ll see if the Giants ultimately land the USC product. If they do, Jackson would likely step in as the team’s No. 2 cornerback opposite James Bradberry.