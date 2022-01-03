Report: NFL Player Wanted For Questioning After Walgreens Incident

Nashville police are attempting to get in contact with NFL linebacker Bud Dupree for questioning regarding a Walgreens incident.

The incident, which occurred at a Walgreens in the Nashville area, allegedly left two Walgreens employees injured. Police arrived at the scene on Sunday night just after 8 p.m. By the time they arrived, Dupree and several others were reportedly gone.

It’s currently unclear what role Dupree played in the altercation. According to reports, the altercation left a female employee with a laceration on her hand and a male employee with a cut on his forehead.

The altercation reportedly began after a Walgreens employee began filming Dupree with a cell phone. No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

“Detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree, as they work to sort it all out,” a police statement said, via Fox News.

Reports: Police want to question #Titans linebacker Bud Dupree regarding an altercation at a Nashville pharmacy on Sunday evening. #NFL https://t.co/W1gN0oMhkj pic.twitter.com/1fq5Zk8uMm — David Boclair (@BoclairSports) January 3, 2022

Here’s more information on the alleged altercation, courtesy of WKRN.com.

The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South and clinched a playoff berth with a 34-3 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. The altercation at a Walgreens pharmacy happened just hours later.

There is bound to be more information released in the coming days.