Report: Titans Star Could Be Done For The Season

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 28: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans laughs after the coin toss before a NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bears defeated the Titans 27-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans not only lost the game on Monday night, they also lost standout left tackle Taylor Lewan to injury.

Lewan was carted off the field in Buffalo with a non-contact right knee injury. Any type of non-contact leg issue is never a good sign, and according to Buck Reising of AToZSports, Lewan's injury might be season-ending.

"Those close to the situation initially believed Lewan likely to be done for the 2022 season, but the lineman will undergo further testing on Wednesday," Reising wrote.

This could be the second time in three seasons that Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler, suffers a significant early-season injury. He previously tore his ACL in October 2020, missing the Titans' final 11 games.

Fourth-year veteran backup Dennis Daley replaced Lewan on Monday night, and would likely be the first option to fill in for him moving forward as well.

However, if Lewan is indeed done for the season, the Titans could opt to look outside the roster if they feel they need an upgrade over Daley.