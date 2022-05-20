Robert Woods Shares Update On His Recovery From ACL Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Robert Woods #2 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Last November, Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL that cut his season with the Rams short. Fortunately, it sounds like he'll be ready for Week 1.

During the offseason, the Rams traded Woods to the Titans for a sixth-round pick. While at the Titans Foundation Dinner this week, the veteran wideout revealed that he's making great progress in his recovery from ACL surgery.

"I actually feel like they're kind of holding me back a little bit," Woods said, via the Titans' official website. "I am trying to get back as well as I can, just doing everything [trainer] Todd Toriscelli has me doing, trying to stay focused and be patient with it. Right now I feel really, really good, getting going, being able to do some things.

"But really my main goal is to be ready, and be back in tip-top shape. I just want to be ready to go when it is time. It is a long season, and you have to be prepared to go every single game and be prepared to last and be explosive."

If he's healthy, Woods will be asked to lead the Titans' receiving corps. With A.J. Brown no longer on the roster, he'll easily be the most experienced target Ryan Tannehill has.

The good news for the Titans is Woods is already a believer in the culture that Mike Vrabel is building.

"This is a great organization, that winning attitude," Woods said. "It's the mindset and attitude you want to be a part of, and you want to have that grit. … And, being a part of this community means a lot to me. I want to bring my attitude and my game to build on what they were already doing. … I wanted to be a part of that Tennessee Titans tradition."

Woods has 570 career receptions for 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns. The Titans are hopeful he'll have another productive season this fall.