Ryan Tannehill Has A 2-Word Message For Julio Jones

Julio Jones arrived to the Tennessee Titans this week after being traded by the Atlanta Falcons in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The multi-time All-Pro wide receiver will do his best to continue his incredible career alongside a high-powered offense in Nashville.

Ryan Tannehill will be back under center for the Titans in 2021 after one of his best years in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, he sounds excited for Jones to join him on offense.

The new quarterback-wide receiver duo got an opportunity to work out together earlier this week, once Jones suited up for his first Titans practice. Tannehill already connected with his new offensive weapon, throwing him the first pass of the workout, much to the delight of fans in Tennessee.

On Friday, the Titans quarterback shared a video from the team practice with Jones on Twitter, with the caption showing he’s ready to get to work.

Jones, 32, will be an important veteran addition for the Titans this upcoming fall, but the onus will be on Tannehill to get him the ball. After the quarterback’s strong 2020 campaign, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Tannehill completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,819 yards last season after making his first Pro Bowl in 2019. Most impressively, he threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

With Jones joining the Titans, Tannehill will have the potential to improve upon those numbers in 2021.

“He’s always done an amazing job of getting open,” Tannehill said of Jones, via the Titans’ team website. “You see his explosiveness, and his ability to make plays downfield. Now, I am excited to see it in person, not from across the field, but wearing the same colors. It is going to be a lot of fun to work with him — and get on the same page.”

With Jones, Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, the Titans offense will be a must-watch unit this upcoming fall.