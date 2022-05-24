Ryan Tannehill Addresses Relationship With Malik Willis

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads with his comments about Malik Willis.

"We're competing against each other, we're watching the same tape, we're doing the same drills," Tannehill said. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that's a great thing."

Countless fans and players called out Tannehill for saying it's not his job to mentor Willis.

With OTAs underway in Tennessee, Tannehill opened up about his previous comments.

"I meant no disrespect to Malik or anything close to that," Tannehill told reporters on Tuesday. "We’ve been in constant communication since he was drafted, through the madness that ensued after my last press conference."

Tannehill then said he was disappointed with how the public interpreted his comments.

"We’re happy to have him in the room. Really just disappointed in how things got spun and twisted a little bit."

Willis, meanwhile, made it known last week that he's on great terms with Tannehill.

"Oh, man, we chopped it up. I mean, it was never anything negative," Willis told reporters. "Ryan’s a good dude. Like i said he had us over to the house. Everything’s cool."

At this point, Tannehill's comment about mentoring Willis is water under the bridge.