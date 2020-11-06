The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ryan Tannehill Has Blunt Response To Titans Losing Streak

Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the win over the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After starting the season 5-0, the Tennessee Titans have lost two games in a row. QB Ryan Tannehill recognizes how frustrating that is.

Speaking to the media this week, Tannehill said that the whole team is frustrated by their recent losing streak. He admitted that the team is wary of the Chicago Bears, who they play this coming Sunday.

“Everyone’s frustrated; we’re just not coming out and performing the way we expect to,” Tannehill said, via the Tennessean. “But at the end of the day we have no one to look to but ourselves. We have a really good team coming to town this week and we’ve got to play good football. We have a lot to clean up on, and we haven’t performed up to our standards offensively, especially last week.”

The Titans’ defense has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season, giving up over 26 points per game. But through the first few games their top-10 offense managed to do enough to make that less of an issue.

Tennessee scored at least 31 points in four of their five wins, and 42 points in two of them. Against the Steelers and Bengals these past two weeks, they’ve scored 24 and 20 points respectively.

Ryan Tannehill and star RB Derrick Henry aren’t the problems though. Tannehill is one of the NFL’s most efficient passers, while Henry is currently the league’s leading rusher.

Whatever issues the Titans need to fix before Sunday, Ryan Tannehill will certainly be a part of the solution.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.