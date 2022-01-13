Ryan Tannehill Has Brutally Honest Admission On His ‘Mojo’

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on a hot streak.

Tannehill had a rough stretch during the middle of the season. Following the Titans’ 8-2 start, they had a stretch where they lost three of four games to drop to 9-5. During that same stretch, Tannehill became a turnover-prone quarterback.

There was some worry throughout the NFL that Tannehill had lost his “mojo.” Those worries were dissipated when the veteran quarterback got back on track. He led the Titans on a three-game win streak to end the regular season.

Tannehill doesn’t believe he ever actually lost his “mojo.” Everyone goes through rough patches in the NFL.

“Contrary to popular belief, I feel like I never lost it. . . . I felt good all season and I think we’ve done some good things here the last fews weeks to catch our stride a little bit,” Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “Excited about the momentum we’ve kind of gained over the past few weeks. Hopefully, we can build on it as we move forward.”

Ryan Tannehill said he never lost his "Mojo" contrary to popular belief. Coming off his best game of the yr, he's taking time to look at what can be cleaned up, clear his mind and remain focused. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4413El8mf7 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 12, 2022

Ryan Tannehill will need that mojo throughout the postseason. Fortunately, the Titans get a first-round bye after clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

At this time of year, that bye is more valuable than ever. The Titans can get healthy and study up on their potential Divisional Round opponent.