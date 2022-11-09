Ryan Tannehill Offers Update After Missing Chiefs Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ryan Tannehill #17 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been out for the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. On Wednesday, he provided an update on his status.

"Feeling good," Tannehill told reporters. "Just getting better day by day. Definitely seeing the progress now."

As for Tannehill's Week 10 status, it's still unknown if he'll suit up against the Denver Broncos.

Tannehill was a game-time decision for last Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ultimately got the start.

Willis has completed just 40 percent of his passes this season for 141 yards with an interception. Tannehill, meanwhile, has 1,097 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Despite Willis' struggles, the Titans are 1-1 without Tannehill this year.

An update on Tannehill's availability for the Broncos game should be announced later this week.