Look: Ryan Tannehill Responds To Derrick Henry’s Workout

A video of Derrick Henry completing an offseason workout went viral earlier this week after it showed the Tennessee Titans running back doing a ridiculous type of push-ups. The 27-year-old was shown doing push-ups with his feet up on an exercise ball and a heavy chain around his neck.

The workout looked like one of the most difficult feats a human being could do, but that didn’t prevent Ryan Tannehill from giving it a shot.

On Thursday, Henry’s teammate and quarterback posted a video of himself also going through the workout. Tannehill grabbed an exercise ball, a chain and tried his best to do the same ridiculous push-ups that his running back did earlier this week.

“Your move,” Tannehill wrote to Henry on Instagram.

If we’re being honest, Tannehill looked a little bit less sure of himself than Henry when trying to complete the push-ups. Still, being able to do any of the workout is far more than the average human being could complete.

Tannehill had one of the best seasons of his NFL career in 2020, while leading the Titans to an 11-5 record. He threw for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions.

The 32-year-old quarterback was obviously a major reason for the team’s success, but Henry remained the most important player on the Titans offense. The star running back rushed for over 2,000 yards last year, while racking up 17 rushing touchdowns.

After these two videos, no one should question the fitness of the Tennessee Titans at the start of the 2021 season.