Ryan Tannehill Reveals His True Feelings On The Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill looks on as the Titans warm-up.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will clash in a potential AFC playoff preview. Ryan Tannehill will have a chance to knock off the team that drafted him back in 2012.

Speaking to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt on Wednesday afternoon, Tannehill shared his thoughts on his time with the Dolphins.

Even though Tannehill’s career with the Dolphins didn’t end on a positive note, he has nothing but fond memories from his time in the Sunshine State.

“I am thankful for my time in Miami,” Tannehill said, via the Titans’ official team site. “That was a special time of my life. I grew a lot there as a person and as a player. I became a father. I grew as a husband. I grew on the field as well. Thankful for my time there. As far as people, there are not a whole lot of players left that were there [when I was there]. There are handful of guys that are still on the team, but there has been a lot of turnover there.

Tannehill made it clear that he has no negative thoughts about the Dolphins.

“[I’m] thankful for my time there and have no ill feelings towards Miami.”

Tannehill was really efficient in last Thursday’s win over the 49ers, completing 75.9 percent of his pass attempts. He finished Week 16 with 209 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans can clinch the AFC South with a victory on Sunday.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET.

