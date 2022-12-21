Ryan Tannehill 'Seriously In Doubt' To Play This Weekend

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans appear to be heading into a pivotal Week 16 game without their starting quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and his availability for this weekend's matchup with the Houston Texans is "seriously in doubt," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As a result, the Titans fortified their quarterback depth by signing Joshua Dobbs off the Detroit Lions' practice squad to their active roster.

Rookie Malik Willis would start for Tennessee if Tannehill cannot go.

Willis completed 3-of-4 passes for 20 yards against the Chargers. He has appeared in seven games this season and started two, completing 17-of-38 passes for 177 yards and an interception and rushing for 80 yards on 20 carries.

The Titans (7-7) have lost four games in a row and are clinging to a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

If Jacksonville beats the New York Jets Thursday night and Houston knocks off Tennessee on Saturday, the Jaguars will move into first place with two weeks remaining.