Ryan Tannehill Shares Honest Admission On Saturday’s Loss

For the third straight year Ryan Tannehill led the Tennessee Titans to the playoffs. And for the third straight year, their Super Bowl dreams ended in brutal disappointment.

Tannehill played a huge role in the Titans’ 19-16 Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday, throwing three interceptions – the final of which came in the final 30 seconds. After the game, he told the media that the loss was “brutal” and would “hurt for a long time.”

“This is brutal, you know,” Tannehill said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s going to hurt for a long time. It’s going to be on my mind for a long time, and it’s gonna take a long time to get over. You don’t look forward to this situation, you don’t look forward to being out when you had a great opportunity. And this is one of those things only time will heal.”

Tannehill threw an interception on his very first pass and threw a second in the third quarter when the Titans were in scoring position. His last one was the most gut-wrenching of all though.

He finished the game 15 of 24 for 220 yards and one touchdown with a 66.7 passer rating.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill laments "brutal" day in Divisional Round loss to Bengalshttps://t.co/HyVzW0fZGj pic.twitter.com/yHrEkKJ6mb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 23, 2022

In the regular season, Ryan Tannehill has been a model of consistency. Since joining the Titans in 2019 he has completed 67-percent of his passes for 10,295 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Tannehill even made the Pro Bowl in 2019 despite playing in only 12 games en route to an AFC Championship Game appearance.

But his last two playoff disappointments – both at home – have a lot of Titans fans fed up with him. Some are arguing that it’s time for the team to move on.

Tannehill’s contract will probably assure him of at least another year in Tennessee. But his seat is going to be a lot warmer next year if he can’t get over the hump.