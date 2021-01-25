Ryan Tannehill Sums Up His Mindset Heading Into The Offseason

Ryan Tannehill’s 2020-21 season came to an end sooner than he had hoped. Now, he’s using it as motivation to prepare for the 2021 season.

Tannehill’s story is one of the most inspiring within the NFL these past few seasons. He used a breakout 2019 season to leverage his way into a sizeable contract extension with the Titans. Tannehill was even better this past season, completing 65 percent of his throws for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Tennessee had high hopes this past season after a surprise trip to the AFC Championship a year prior. But the Titans couldn’t spark that same magic, falling to the Ravens in the wild card round of this year’s postseason.

Tannehill won’t be changing his off-season training all that much, but he’s still determined to bounce back and lead the Titans to a successful 2021 campaign.

“My approach as far as getting ready to play won’t be a whole lot different,” Tannehill said this week, via 247Sports. “I’m still going to do everything I can to come back ready to go and lead this team to wins. Definitely some uncertainty has been removed and not waiting on other people or decisions to be made (about my contract). I look forward to spending some time with my family and coming back ready to go next year.”

Ryan Tannehill improved from a quality starter to a top-10 quarterback from 2019 to 2020. What will 2021 bring?

The Titans need to capitalize on this window with Tannehill behind center and Derrick Henry in the backfield. Adding another offensive playmaker could be all it takes.

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in Tennessee as the Titans aim to improve their roster and bounce back in 2021.