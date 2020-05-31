Shirtless Photo Of NFL Star RB Derrick Henry Is Going Viral

There’s little question that Derrick Henry is one of the most impressive physical specimens in the NFL today. At 6-foot-3 and over 240 pounds, his combination of size and breakaway speed is awe-inspiring.

So it should come as no surprise that the Tennessee Titans star rusher has a physique to match his awesome ability. A recent Instagram post of the NFL’s reigning rushing champion proves as much.

Over the weekend, Henry posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram. Though the photo is in his story and unable to be rated, it’s been shared countless times across social media since then.

It’s easy to see why NFL defenders have such a hard time tackling the former Alabama stud. With a body like that, he looks like he could run through a brick wall.

Derrick Henry just posted this on IG. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/MXBpETSPi3 — Grim (@GamebreakerGrim) May 28, 2020

It’s far from the first time Henry has shown off what an incredible body he has, though.

Last year he took to Instagram during a workout with a shirtless photo and proclaimed that he’s “built differently.”

With size and speed like that, it’s easy to see how he was able to put up quarterback-esque numbers on the ground at Yulee High School in 2012. He rushed for an ungodly 4,261 yards and 55 touchdowns in 13 games that year.

Since then, Henry has been one of football’s most punishing running backs.

And at 26 years of age, his best years might still be ahead of him.

Heaven help those poor NFL defenders if Derrick Henry gets any stronger.