Stephen A. Smith Is Still ‘Skeptical’ Of 1 NFL Contender

Stephen A. Smith at the Warriors vs. Thunder game.OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

There’s a lot to like about the Tennessee Titans this season, but ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith isn’t so sure they’re legitimate title contenders.

During an episode of First Take this week, Smith revealed why he’s skeptical of the Titans’ ceiling. It turns out he’s just not sold on veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

In seven games this season, Tannehill has 1,737 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and five interceptions. Tannehill has been efficient for the Titans since 2019, but Smith believes every other contender in the AFC has a better quarterback.

“Tell me a matchup in the AFC where they don’t have a better quarterback,” Smith said. “You give me Ryan Tannehill, I give you Josh Allen. You give me Ryan Tannehill, I give you Lamar Jackson. You give me Ryan Tannehill, I give you Joe Burrow.”

While that might be true, Titans running back Derrick Henry is the great equalizer. He already has 869 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

The Titans have silenced most of their critics with back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. However, it sounds like Smith will be skeptical of them until he sees them win the big game.

Tannehill and the Titans have a chance to prove themselves once again this Sunday. They’ll take on the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal AFC South showdown.

