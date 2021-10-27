Stephen A. Smith Is Still ‘Skeptical’ Of 1 NFL Contender

There’s a lot to like about the Tennessee Titans this season, but ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith isn’t so sure they’re legitimate title contenders.

During an episode of First Take this week, Smith revealed why he’s skeptical of the Titans’ ceiling. It turns out he’s just not sold on veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

In seven games this season, Tannehill has 1,737 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and five interceptions. Tannehill has been efficient for the Titans since 2019, but Smith believes every other contender in the AFC has a better quarterback.

“Tell me a matchup in the AFC where they don’t have a better quarterback,” Smith said. “You give me Ryan Tannehill, I give you Josh Allen. You give me Ryan Tannehill, I give you Lamar Jackson. You give me Ryan Tannehill, I give you Joe Burrow.”

.@stephenasmith is skeptical of the Tennessee Titans' ceiling because of Ryan Tannehill. "Tell me a matchup in the AFC where they don't have a better quarterback." pic.twitter.com/KdHdLG43l2 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 25, 2021

While that might be true, Titans running back Derrick Henry is the great equalizer. He already has 869 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

The Titans have silenced most of their critics with back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. However, it sounds like Smith will be skeptical of them until he sees them win the big game.

Tannehill and the Titans have a chance to prove themselves once again this Sunday. They’ll take on the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal AFC South showdown.