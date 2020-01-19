Stephen A. Smith Not Happy With Chiefs-Titans Start

There will be plenty of NFL fans disappointed if the Kansas City Chiefs are eliminated by the Tennessee Titans today. You can count Stephen A. Smith among them.

After KC fell behind 10-0 moments ago, Smith took to Twitter to express his dismay at Patrick Mahomes and the Titans potentially losing this game. They would be the third team to be upset by the Titans this postseason if that happens.

“Damn! Can’t express this enough: if I see Ryan Tannenhill in the Super Bowl if @PatrickMahomes I’m going to very depressed over next two weeks,” Smith said.

Fortunately for Smith–and Kansas City fans–the Chiefs have been in this situation before. Last week, they spotted the Houston Texans 24 points before rallying for a 51-31 win.

Right now, KC still trails 10-0 but is driving deep in Tennessee territory. The Chiefs are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Additionally, Andy Reid is trying to return to the big game for the first time since his tenure in Philadelphia 15 years ago. A lot is on the line at Arrowhead this afternoon.

Titans-Chiefs can be found on CBS.