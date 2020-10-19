Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan Announces His Injury Diagnosis

The Tennessee Titans improved to 5-0 on Sunday with a win over the Houston Texans, but the victory came at a cost.

Taylor Lewan, the Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, appears to be lost for the season.

The former Michigan Wolverines star announced his official injury diagnosis on Monday afternoon. Lewan, 29, has suffered a torn ACL.

Lewan announced the news on Twitter.

“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever,” Lewan tweeted on Monday afternoon.

“I can’t wait to watch my guys crush it, I’m going to be the biggest titans fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small set back doesn’t change a thing!”

This is an extremely tough blow to a Titans team that looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season.

Replacing Lewan will be difficult, but the three-time Pro Bowler appears to be in a good mindset with regards to his recovery.

The Titans are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday in a massive AFC game.