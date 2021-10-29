Earlier this month, FS1’s Chris Broussard—an NBA reporter by trade—was in over his head when asked about the previous day’s Monday Night Football win for the Tennessee Titans over the Buffalo Bills, attributing Josh Allen’s failed quarterback sneak to the injury to Titans’ tackle Taylor Lewan earlier in the game.

“Yes Josh Allen slipped, but it got blown up on the left side because of the pressure of Tennessee,” Broussard said on First Things First. “I wonder why? Could it be because Buffalo’s Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan was injured?”

This was pretty embarrassing. Broussard may be asked to break down a sport that he’s far from an expert in, but he should be able to avoid mixing up which team which star player is on.

Lewan got a kick out of the viral moment like the rest of us. Meeting with reporters today, he was jokingly asked if he thought his absence affected Allen’s QB sneak a few weeks ago.

Taylor Lewan on how much his absence affected Josh Allen’s QB sneak. (cc: @Chris_Broussard) pic.twitter.com/1yphgjfWfO — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) October 29, 2021

“I was knocked out so hard I played for the Bills for a couple snaps,” Lewan joked, acknowledging the concussion that knocked him out of that game vs. Buffalo.

“I was torched out there. That was a funny little…what’s his name? Broussard? Yeah, you gotta take an ‘L’ on that. You might have to take a little pay deduction after that little comment… It’s an honest mistake, I think it’s funny, and I think everyone was destroying him on the old Twittersphere, so it was a good deal.”

It’s good to see Lewan in good spirits after that scary Week 6 injury. He’ll be back on the field for the first time since that game, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Kickoff for that one is at 1 p.m. ET.

