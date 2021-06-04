If you think it’ll be tough for Tim Tebow to go from quarterback to tight end, imagine how the adjustment period will be for a wrestler to get used to playing in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans are about to find out.

On Friday, the Titans announced that they signed former wrestler Adam Coon to a contract. He’s expected to compete at offensive line during training camp.

“The Titans agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo … and now will try playing football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted. “He’s expected to play offensive line.”



Coon, a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler at Michigan, did not play college football. However, he always considered playing the sport. Now, he’ll get the chance to see if he has what it takes to play in the NFL.

In order to make room for Coon on the roster, Tennessee released offensive tackle Anthony McKinney with an injury designation.

Coon earned a spot on the men’s Olympic wrestling team earlier this year. Unfortunately though, he failed to qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Over the years, we’ve seen a handful of athletes with a wrestling background compete for a spot on an NFL roster. We’ll see if Coon can show enough potential this offseason to earn a spot on the Tennessee Titans’ roster.