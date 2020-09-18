Tennessee Titans Announce A.J. Brown’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel have made a decision on A.J. Brown’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee. He missed the Titans’ Thursday practice as he continues to work his way back from the injury. Practices won’t be the only thing Brown misses as a result of the bone bruise in his knee.

The Titans have ruled Brown out of the team’s Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Vrabel. Tennessee will have to be careful against Gardner Minshew and the red-hot Jaguars on Sunday.

It’s still unclear if this will be the only game Brown misses because of his latest injury. Without the Ole Miss alum in the mix, Ryan Tannehill will have to rely a bit more on the Tennessee running game to get a win against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said WR A.J. Brown is out Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2020

It’s an intriguing year for the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill and Henry led the team all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most of last season’s team is in tact, meaning the Titans should be just as dangerous as they were last year.

The Titans will look to move to 2-0 on Sunday in a pivotal AFC South contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee will be without receiver A.J. Brown.