Tennessee Titans Announce ‘Stunning’ Front Office Hire

The Tennessee Titans announced a trio of front office hirings this morning, but one in particular drew more reaction from league insiders.

Adolpho Birch III, who has spent more than two decades in the NFL league office, has been hired by the Titans as the new Senior VP/Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer.

According to a press release from the Titans, Birch will “oversee legal affairs and segments of human resources for the Titans, while also managing team initiatives related to state and local government, and business planning and strategy.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called the hire of Birch “pretty stunning news.” That’s probably hyperbolic, to say the least, but it is pretty noteworthy when you see a longtime league executive take on a role with one of the individual franchises.

Birch, however, has significant connections to Nashville. He’s a native of the city and a graduate of Vanderbilt Law School.

Additionally, the city of Nashville named a courthouse after Birch’s father A.A. Birch, Jr., the first African-American chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

In 24 years with the NFL, Birch served in a variety of important roles. Most recently, he was the league’s senior vice president of labor policy and government affairs.