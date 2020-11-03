Tennessee Titans Announce They’ve Released A Former All-Pro Player

In an effort to light a fire under their current defense, the Tennessee Titans have decided to part ways with multiple players that are underperforming. It turns out one of the three players being let go by the franchise is a former All-Pro outside linebacker.

Back in March, the Titans signed Vic Beasley to a one-year deal with the hope that he’d recapture the magic he had during the 2016 season. He had 15.5 sacks that year and was considered an elite pass rusher.

Beasley has been awfully quiet in five games this season, totaling just three tackles and a forced fumble. As a result, the Titans have announced that they will release him on Wednesday.

“The Titans on Tuesday released cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley,” the team said in a statement. “Also on Tuesday, the team notified outside linebacker Vic Beasley that he will be released on Wednesday.”

Most of the Titans’ big signings on defense haven’t worked out this season. Jadeveon Clowney, who was supposed to take Mike Vrabel’s defense, hasn’t played up to his potential either.

After giving up 31 points to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend, the Titans are clearly done settling for mediocrity on the defensive side of the football.

We’ll see if Tennessee can bounce back this weekend when it faces Chicago.