With the new cap space numbers released earlier today, NFL teams are making some big cuts on Wednesday. For the Tennessee Titans, that means the release of starting safety Kenny Vaccaro.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are expected to release Vaccaro in a cap move. Vaccaro was due $6.9 million in 2021. Cutting him frees up several million for the Titans’ offseason war chest.

Kenny Vaccaro is coming off two of the best years of his career. He’s started 29 games over the past two seasons, recording 167 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and 10 passes defended in that span.

Though the Pro Bowl has eluded him over his career, Vaccaro ranks among the top strong safeties in the game. He will be missed on a Titans defense that already ranks bottom-10 in the league.

But the Titans are in the bottom half of the league in terms of cap space right now. Per OverTheCap, they have just $4 million in cap space before factoring in cuts.

Releasing Kenny Vaccaro nearly doubles that cap space in a single move. But it may be a hard pill for the defense to swallow.

Vaccaro may have been the first, but he probably won’t be the last big cut the Titans make this week – or even today.

