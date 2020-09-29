Breaking: NFL Team Has 8 New COVID-19 Cases

The Tennessee Titans beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday, 31-30. Two days later, eight members of the franchise have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three players and five personnel people have tested positive for Tennessee, according to Tom Pelissero. As a result, the team is having “in-person club activities” suspended for the time being. That goes for the Vikings as well, though we haven’t seen a report on any positive tests within that team.

We’ve had individual positive tests for NFL players and personnel this year. Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a positive test.

This appears to be the first major outbreak of the year, though. It puts this weekend’s games for both teams into major question, as well. The Titans are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Vikings travel to the Houston Texans.

Statement from the #Titans on the eight new positive COVID-19 cases: pic.twitter.com/wvmEw7ZSi2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

According to Dianna Russini, an NFL source said that Tennessee is being “shut down” until Saturday. If true, there’s little-to-no chance the team could turn around and play the Steelers the next day.

A league source just texted me: "We are shutting Tennessee down until Saturday"

That means no Titans coaches or players can be in the building. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

The Tennessee Titans have their bye week in Week 7, the week of Sunday, Oct. 25. The Steelers’ is the following week, on Sunday, Nov. 1.

It is unclear if they can add the game on at the end of the year and push the playoffs back, or how the league will handle things. Odds are this won’t be the only situation like this within the league this year, without a bubble. The NFL has handled things well early on, but this is a stark reminder of how easily things can turn with this virus.