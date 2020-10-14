Tennessee Titans LB Reportedly Asks For Trade After Win vs. Bills

The Tennessee Titans got a huge win and moved to 4-0 on the season after trouncing the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. But one Titans player isn’t content with being on an undefeated team.

According to NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa has requested a trade. The request comes after he was inactive for Tennessee’s 42-16 win over the Bills.

Correa has gotten only 39 snaps for the teams through their first four games and reportedly wants to “get an opportunity elsewhere”. Per the report, the Titans plan to release him if they can’t move him.

Correa is in his third year with the Titans after re-signing on a one-year, $3.5 million deal this past offseason. He was a second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Boise State in 2016 and played in Baltimore for two seasons before being traded to Tennessee in 2018.

#Titans veteran LB Kamalei Correa has requested a trade after being inactive last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Correa has played 39 snaps on defense this season and wants to get an opportunity elsewhere. Team has obliged and will release him if they can't trade him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020

Kamalei Correa contributed very little in Baltimore, but immediately became an impact player with in Tennessee.

In his first two seasons with the Titans, Correa played in 29 games. He recorded 39 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, two passes defended and a forced fumble. In Tennessee’s playoff run last year, Correa started all three games, recording 13 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

This season though, Correa has just two tackles and two QB hits in three games, with no starts.

Correa may have worn out his welcome with the Tennessee Titans, but he certainly seems to have the talent to contribute elsewhere.

[Mike Garafolo]