ESPN Insider Offers 1 Solution For Steelers vs. Titans Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans game was reportedly set to get bumped to Monday. Now, it looks like the two sides will have to wait longer to play.

On Tuesday, the league announced that eight people within the Titans franchise tested positive for COVID-19, including three players, after Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings. Another player tested positive in Tuesday’s batch of tests. Luckily, all Vikings have tested negative.

This morning, yet another Titans player, and an additional member of team personnel, tested positive. Shortly after that report, the NFL announced that this week’s game against the Steelers will be pushed to later in the season. It will not take place on Monday or Tuesday night, the two options that had been floated.

This naturally presents kind of a mess for the NFL, given all the moving parts. There is one potential solution that would limit headaches a bit. ESPN’s Dan Graziano laid out a solution, where the Week 7 Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game gets bumped to Week 8, when both teams are set to have a bye. This week becomes the bye for the Titans and Steelers, and their game moves to Week 7, when the Titans bye is currently scheduled.

At this point, one POSSIBLE solution: -Move Ravens-Steelers from Week 7 to Week 8. (They're both off Week 8 as of now.) -Move Steelers-Titans to Week 7. (Titans currently off Week 7.) https://t.co/Cbo8X7pCis — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 1, 2020

So far, we don’t know if this is the solution, or if the NFL has something else in mind. It is hard to find something that is as relatively seamless as this.

This is the first instance of a large outbreak within a team. Ahead of last weekend’s games, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell became the first player to miss a game due to a mid-season positive COVID-19 test, but he was alone in testing positive within the franchise.

In any event, it is still not great for either franchise. Beyond the obvious hurdles that the Tennessee Titans face due to the virus, both teams have their byes moved way up in the season, rather than right in the middle. It also gives the Pittsburgh Steelers a tough game ahead of what could be a pivotal AFC North battle against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

The most important thing is the health of the players and staff though. Hopefully we start to see 100-percent negative tests out of Nashville soon.