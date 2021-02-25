NFL veteran Adam Humphries is hitting free agency two years before he probably expected. The former Clemson standout was halfway through a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, but he is reportedly being released.

Humphries had something of an abbreviated 2020 season, spending time on both the reserve/COVID-19 list and the injured reserve this fall. He played in seven games, finishing with 228 receiving yards—both career lows—and catching two touchdowns.

In 2018, his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he caught 76 passes for 816 yards and five touchdowns, setting him up for a pretty nice payday in free agency. The Titans signed him to a four-year, $36 million deal ahead of the 2019 season, but he hasn’t managed to be a major factor in the passing game for the franchise. He has 602 yards and four scores over two years in Nashville.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news this afternoon. The move saves Tennessee $4.47 million in cap space.

The #Titans are releasing WR Adam Humphries, source said. The move saves Tennessee about $4.47M in cap space, and Humphries — a big-ticket signing two years ago who's still only 27 — gets a jump start on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2021

Those savings could be pretty important for Tennessee, as they look to gear up for another serious playoff run. The Titans need major defensive help, after a woeful D undermined one of the league’s most balanced offenses, led by Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, in 2020.

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly one of three teams in good shape for three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who received his requested release from the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. He reportedly has offers in the $15-16 million per year range.

At 27, Adam Humphries should still have plenty of interest, though whichever team that gets him will hope to get more production from him than the Titans got over the last two years.

[Tom Pelissero]