Tennessee Titans Release Rookie QB They Drafted In April

A general view of the Tennessee Titans stadium during the day.NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans waived rookie quarterback and 2020 seventh-round draft pick Cole McDonald today, according to reports.

McDonald entered today as the No. 3 option on the Tennessee depth chart behind incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill and backup Logan Woodside. The former Hawaii star was one of four quarterbacks taken in the seventh round back in April.

McDonald passed for 8,010 yards and 69 touchdowns in his final two seasons of college football. A second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2019, he led Hawaii to a 38-34 win over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl to cap off his college career.

McDonald was named MVP of that bowl game.

To replace McDonald on the roster, Tennessee is signing veteran backup Trevor Siemian, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Siemian spent last season with the New York Jets, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a surprise appearance in the AFC Championship Game last season and are expected to compete for the AFC South title in 2020.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.