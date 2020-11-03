Titans Have Released Veteran NFL Defensive Back

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with a well-respected veteran defensive back on Tuesday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Tennessee released cornerback Johnathan Joseph from their roster just after the league’s trade deadline.

At 36, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Titans in May ahead of the 2020 season. He spent the previous nine years in Houston as a key defensive piece on multiple competitive Texans’ teams.

Through seven games in 2020, Joseph tallied one interceptions, one forced fumble and 28 combined tackles.

The #Titans released veteran CB Johnathan Joseph. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020

The Titans have struggled to defend against the pass in 2020, ranking in the bottom-10 in the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed this year.

Unfortunately for Joseph, this latest release might spell the end of the road for his 14-year NFL career.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted the South Carolina defensive back in the first round of the 2006 draft. Joseph spent five years in Cincinnati, becoming a key piece for a stout Bengals’ pass defense.

After becoming a free agent in 2011, the Houston signed Joseph to a five-year, $48.75 million contract. He responded by becoming a Pro Bowler in both of the next two years, 2011 and 2012.

Before he signed with the Titans this offseason, the long-time veteran ranked fourth among active NFL players for career interceptions (31) and led all active cornerbacks in career tackles (750).

Although it’s possible that a team may sign Joseph, fans might’ve see one of a consistent longtime performer play his final NFL snap.