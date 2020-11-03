The Spun

Titans Have Released Veteran NFL Defensive Back

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee TitansNASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Johnathan Joseph #33 of the Tennessee Titans stretches on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 33-30. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with a well-respected veteran defensive back on Tuesday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Tennessee released cornerback Johnathan Joseph from their roster just after the league’s trade deadline.

At 36, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Titans in May ahead of the 2020 season. He spent the previous nine years in Houston as a key defensive piece on multiple competitive Texans’ teams.

Through seven games in 2020, Joseph tallied one interceptions, one forced fumble and 28 combined tackles.

The Titans have struggled to defend against the pass in 2020, ranking in the bottom-10 in the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed this year.

Unfortunately for Joseph, this latest release might spell the end of the road for his 14-year NFL career.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted the South Carolina defensive back in the first round of the 2006 draft. Joseph spent five years in Cincinnati, becoming a key piece for a stout Bengals’ pass defense.

After becoming a free agent in 2011, the Houston signed Joseph to a five-year, $48.75 million contract. He responded by becoming a Pro Bowler in both of the next two years, 2011 and 2012.

Before he signed with the Titans this offseason, the long-time veteran ranked fourth among active NFL players for career interceptions (31) and led all active cornerbacks in career tackles (750).

Although it’s possible that a team may sign Joseph, fans might’ve see one of a consistent longtime performer play his final NFL snap.


